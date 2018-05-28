Share:

KECH:- Unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate firing killing a female teacher and escaped from the scene here on Sunday. Levies Force sources said that unknown miscreants barged into a house located in Gaddani area of district Kech and opened indiscriminate firing at a woman present in the house. As a result of firing, a female teacher present in the house was killed and the attackers fled the scene after committing the murder. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. A case was registered and investigation initiated.–INP