rawalpindi - Forests Rawalpindi South Circle has planted over 10,56,000 saplings under PM’s Green Pakistan Program in Rwalpindi South, Jhelum and Chakwal districts during ongoing spring tree plantation campaign.

Talking to APP Conservator of Forests, Rawalpindi South Circle Saqib Mahmood said, 260,000 was the target set for the Circle under the program but the department has succeeded in achieving 306 percent additional to the target.

A comprehensive plan of massive tree plantation was devised to bring maximum area under forest cover to overcome environment degradation, he added.

The Forests Department is making all out efforts for maximum plantation in the areas available for plantation. All necessary arrangements had been made to make the program a success which would continue till June.

The Conservator said that the program was started on the special directive of the Prime Minister with an aim to launch a country wide drive to improve and enhance forest cover of the country.

The project is also in line with relevant component on Environment and Climate Change of Vision 2025 and 11th five Year Development Plan (2013-18) approved by the Planning Commission.

He said that forests play an important role in supporting and maintaining ecological systems and cycles. They also regulate water flows and protect soils, he added.

Maximum saplings are being planted with the help and cooperation of the civil society, officials and students during the campaign.

He said that the staff members of the department had been activated to make sure proper forestation in their respective areas which are inspected by the senior forest officers.

The Forests Department Punjab, South Circle Rawalpindi has also planted 965,000 saplings in Rawalpindi South, Jhelum and Chakwal districts against the target of 11,20,000 set for Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2018.

“We are trying to create awareness of the importance of all types of forests. We encourage the citizens to undertake efforts to organize activities involving forests and trees, such as tree planting campaigns,” he added.