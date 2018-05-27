Share:

KAMALIA: MNA Ch Asadur Rehman and PML-N City General Secretary Abdul Kareem Ansari met SNGPL MD Amjad Latif in his office and requested him to extend Sui Gas Connection Merit Policy 2015 the other day. They also threw light on the problems being faced by gas consumers in Kamalia. The SNGPL MD extended Sui Gas Connection Merit Policy for a year up to June 2016. Speaking to media after the meeting, MNA Ch Asadur Rehman said that those who had submitted applications till June 2016 should contact Sui gas office for gas connection.