Counter-demonstrators shot loud, give their middle fingers and hold placards reading "Colorful instead of idiot" (L) and "Love instead of hate, fuck AfD" (C) to protest against the "demonstration for the future of Germany" called by the far-right AfD (Alternative for Germany)



Counter-demonstrators give their middle fingers to protest against AfD demonstrators during the "demonstration for the future of Germany" called by the far-right AfD (Alternative for Germany) in Berlin



Counter-demonstrators holding a placard reading "Democracy is home" and blowing soap bubbles protest against the "demonstration for the future of Germany" called by the far-right AfD (Alternative for Germany) in Berlin



Alternative for Germany (AfD)'s demonstrators leaded by Co-leader of the parliamentary group of the AfD Alexander Gauland (C), leadership member of the AfD Beatrix von Storch, chairman of the AfD Joerg Meuthen and leadership member of the AfD Georg Pazderski attend the "demonstration for the future of Germany" called by the far-right AfD in Berlin