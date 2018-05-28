Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has asked the people to cast their votes on the performance of political parties in the general elections going to be held on July 25.

Addressing an Iftar dinner hosted by social activist Khawaja Shoaib here, Zubair said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had worked for the betterment of economy, energy sector and law and order on the people expectations during its tenure.

The law and order situation has been improved across the country as well as major improvements were seen in health, education and other sectors of the life. “The PML-N government had restored the peace of Karachi and once again making it the city of lights,”

The governor was of the view that even the critics of the incumbent government admit that it had put Pakistan on the path of prosperity. He said that in each province, different parties were in the power and the people have been witnessing the performances of all the ruling parties.

He said that the democratic process was underway in the country as the government was going to complete its term on May 31 in a good political environment, adding that the situation was quite different in 2013.