LOS ANGELES-Heidi Klum wants to join the Spice Girls .

The 44-year-old supermodel would love to see her 'America's Got Talent' co-judge Mel B on stage at the show, along with her bandmates Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel C - and if that were to happen, she'd be straight up alongside them.

She said: ''I'd vote yes on them performing! And if that happens, there might be an extra Spice Girl joining them. ''Honestly, I think everyone wants them to be back.''

Heidi has a great time working on the show alongside Mel, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and host Tyra Banks, and they always have fun when filming stops.

She said: ''Me and the judges knew each other from before and we've definitely all grown closer on the show because we're filming such long days.

''We've seen each other at our best and worst!

''Mel has loud speakers in her dressing room, so we have a dance party and get ourselves riled up.''

The Germany beauty - who raises children Leni, 14, Henry, 12, Johan, 11, and eight-year-old Lou with ex-husband Seal - also hosts 'Project Runway' and 'Germany's Next Top Model' but finds 'AGT' her ''easiest'' job because she's not working behind the scenes.

She told Closer magazine: ''For me, 'America's Got Talent' is probably the easiest one to do because I don't produce it, I don't have to look at the cut before it airs, I don't have to prep for the show and I don't have to come up with a concept or ideas - none of that stuff.

''I just show up and I get to see amazing talent and judge that.

''With everything else, I have to do way more. Before, during, and after.''