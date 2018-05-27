Share:

KAMALIA-In a major action against illegal medical practice, Kamalia Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hafiz Najeeb and Deputy District Health Officer Dr Kashif Nadeem inspected the prominent homoeopathic medical colleges in the area and sealed Bahoo Medical College, Kamalia for it management failure to produce necessary legal documentation.

The AC said on the occasion that the government would not allow any type of illegal medical practice or run an educational institution illegally. “The Health Department will continue action against quackery and illegal medical institutions without any discrimination,” he added.

HOSPITALISED

Seven persons of a family including four women were hospitalised after consuming some toxic foodstuff here the other day.

Mansha, resident of Bhagowana, told The Nation that his family members had eaten lentils’ leftover. He added that their condition worsened and the neighbours moved them to Kamalia Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ). He said that their condition was stated to be stable.

MS THQ Dr Sheikh Ameen stated that doctors washed stomachs of all the patients, adding that they would be discharged from the hospital soon.

FIRE

A fire broke out in Sultania Baardana Shop at Main Vegetable Market, Kamalia the other day. It reduced hundreds of sacks to ashes. The fire brigade reached the place of the incident and overcame the fire. Cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet.

14-year-old girl abducted



OKARA-A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by six persons in Okara Saddr police precincts here the other day.

The girl ‘A’ was daughter of Muhammad Amir, resident of Shafqa Block. She was abducted by Zafar Iqbal, Rana Shehzad, Ikaram Jani, and their accomplices. Okara Saddr police registered a case and launched investigation.

BOOKED: A man was booked for threatening a court bailiff and tearing off a court notice. Syed Farhan Ali Shah, bailiff of Renala Khurd civil court, took a court notice to deliver to Muhammad Amin Tanveer s/o Chiragh Din. Amin tore off the notice and threatened the bailiff with dire consequences. A case was registered against the accused at Renala Khurd police station

TRAFFIC MESS: The Okara-Depalpur Highway should be widened into dual carriageway, demand the people of Okara, Depalpur, Hujra Shah Moqeem, Basirpur, Haveli, Faisalabad, Kasur, Minchanabad and Pakpattan.

The situation was brought to the surface in a survey which depicted Depalpur Road as communication centre. All the traffic of the above mentioned areas passes through Depalpur while leading to Okara and back. Thus a very heavy traffic remains on the 25km Okara-Depalpur road round the clock. On account, the narrow width of the road also causes accidents.

It is the matter of about daily happening that one, two or more accidents occure on the road and published in the papers daily.

Besides, the traffic on the road is kept in high acceleration particularly by the passenger buses, vans and cars. Sometimes problem is faced when a vehicle has to pass the loaded truck or tractor-trolleys as there is no sufficient space left on the road. So, accidents occur.

The road has turned into an industrial passage, as enormous industries have been established there and more are emerging. The narrow road problem turns to be a trouble in sugarcane crushing season when cane laden trucks, tractor-trolleys do not let the other traffic pass.

The people of the areas demanded govt sufficiently widen the road to avoid accidents in which precious lives are spoiled.

MAN CONFESSES TO KILLING DAUGHTER

A man murdered his daughter and got a criminal case registered against his rivals in village 36-A/4L. Yasin had A land dispute with his relatives Allah Ditta, Zohaib and Sabir and the matter is also subjudice. Yasin shot dead his own daughter Kainaat, 11, and started playing role of an utterly grieved father and blamed his rivals for killing his daughter. The police took active role in investigation.

.