Share:

Livestock dept ensuring availability of poultry, eggs on subsidised rates

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab Livestock Department with the cooperation of Pakistan Poultry Association is ensuring availability of poultry and eggs in 35 Ramazan Sasta Bazaars of the division on subsidized rates. According to Director Livestock Rawalpindi, Dr Shahid Sajjad Asghar Rs10 per kilogram subsidy is being provided to the consumers on poultry and Rs5 on per dozen eggs.

Talking to APP he informed that the Livestock Department had deputed its personnel in 35 Ramazan Sasta Bazaars set up in the division to ensure supply of eggs and poultry on subsidized rates. He informed that the administration had made the Ramazan Sasta Bazaars functional to provide relief to the consumers during Ramazan.16 Ramazan bazaars were set up in Rawalpindi district, six in Jhelum, six in Attock and seven in

Chakwal district, he added.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sara Hayat said the administration and price control magistrate are conducting raids against profiteers and efforts are being made to provide relief to the public on daily use items and implement the recommended prices in the open markets.

The agriculture department had also set up fair price shops at Ramazan Bazaars.The ADCG said 16 bazaars including five in Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation area, two in cantonment area, eight in tehsil area and a model bazaar at Shamsabad were set up to facilitate the citizens. Sara Hayat said the district administration officers were directed to ensure presence of the staff concerned and availability of quality food items on the stalls in Ramazan Sasta Bazaars. She informed that she is also visiting Ramazan Sasta Bazaars and is inspecting attendance of the staff. The quality and availability of food and other essential items is inspected at different stalls, she said adding, and the officers were directed to also check availability of essential commodities in the open market according to the rate list issued by the district administration.

Though, the prices of fruits and vegetables are directly linked with the demand and supply formula but, the administration is taking action in accordance with the law against profiteers, hoarders and those indulged in artificial price hike. The magistrates are visiting whole sale and open markets and the violators are being fined. According to price control committee report, the teams during checking have imposed Rs 266,000 on the profiteers while two FIRs have also been registered against the rules violators.–APP

Two one-wheelers held

RAWALPINDI: City Traffic Police (CTP) on Sunday held two one-wheelers and cases have been registered against them in New Town Police Station under Motor Vehicle ordinance.According to police, the arrested were identified as Khyzer and Umer and their motorbikes have also been confiscated on the violation.Talking to APP, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt. (R) Bilal Iftikhar said one wheeling would not be allowed in the city.–APP

He said one-wheelers would be dealt in accordance with the law and wardens have been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in their respective areas.