KHAIRPUR - Pakistan People’s Party MNA Nawab Khan Wasan has said that many big politicians from PML-N, PTI and other parties are in contact to join PPP and hoped that his party will sweep across the country in upcoming general elections.

Talking to media man during the ceremony of handing over key of new ambulance at civil hospital Khairpur and Panjhatti here on Sunday, Nawab Khan said that PPP carried out record development works and provided lot of jobs to educated youth on merit and full fill the mission of Shaheed Rani Benazir Bhutto. He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was struggling to fulfill the mission of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. “PPP believes in power of masses therefore always struggle for masses and is being providing basic facilities to masses at their doorstep. Law and order situation has been improved in Sindh by the PPP government and education emergency imposed to promote education,” he added. Wasan also visited temple of Hindu community which was established with cost of Rs 3 million.

Measles takes two more lives

KHAIRPUR (Staff Reporter): Two more children were died due to measles near Mirpur Mathelo on Sunday.

According to details, measles has been spreading in low lying areas of Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroze districts and several children have been died in above district.

Two children including Robina Laghari, 10, and Zulekhan, 6, were died in village Muhamad Yusuf Laghari near Dad Lagharo of taluka Mirpur Mathelo and several others are also suffering from the virus.

The villagers appealed the authorities to send doctors teams in affected area and save the life of their children.