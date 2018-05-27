Share:

SIALKOT-Former foreign minister said that the PML-N government had made record development across Punjab.

Talking to the newsmen, he said that the government had completed record projects of basic infrastructure, human development, upgradation and improvement of services in power generation, energy conservation, agriculture, information technology , education, health sectors.

Khawaja Asif said that the time had proved that there was no space for the politics of violence and ill-tolerance in country’s politics. He said that the PML-N had done the politics of public interest and patriotism.

He said that PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif was still ruling the hearts and minds of the people. He said that the PML-N government had succeeded in honouring its all the public promises and commitments.

He said, “Our major achievement has made the political opponents sleepless as they could not make even a single achievement besides making high claims, redundantly criticising the government and creating hurdles in the way of completion of the public welfare projects.”

He recounted Punjab government’s performance in education, health, agriculture, transport, energy generation and conservation departments. He said, “We had promised and done it, leaving the political opponents busy in creating hurdles. Our strong spirit and aims helped us a lot to cross these obstacles created by the political opponents. We have completed the record development and public welfare oriented mega projects by spending billions of rupees in the record time periods.”

He said that the world knows that the PML-N government has produced the thousands of the megawatts of the electricity by ending the inherited regime of darkness by the past governments. PML-N government was continuing the journey of the lights successfully by removing the darkness of ignorance.

“We have been establishing the strong Pakistan as envisaged by the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he added. He added while fulfilling its all the public promises the PML-N government has left no stone unturned for ensuring easy and smooth provision of all the basic facilities at their doorsteps besides raising the living standard of the people.

He said that everyone could see development in Punjab, adding that the PML-N government has delivered amicably which it had promised in Punjab. “We did the practical things, instead of making high claims,” he added.