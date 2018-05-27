Share:

SAHIWAL/OKARA-The railways minister inaugurated the new building of Sahiwal Railways Station despite the fact that it has not so far been completed due to funds paucity.

Sources said that the foundation stone of the project was laid on April 2016 and it was announced that it would complete in 18 months. But after two years, still 20 percent of work is left and the project is waiting for the further grant.

Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique inaugurated the new Railway station of Yousafwala. While addressing a crowd, he said that PML-N govt had done record construction work in its tenure. The cost of Yousafwala Railway station is Rs110 million while the cost of Sahiwal Railway Station is Rs210 million.

During a press conference at Okara Railway Station, the federal minister said that the people would hold accountable the turncoats in the general elections. Whomever the PML-N would award ticket, the people would vote for him, he said.

The minister said the turncoats had been changing loyalties all times. He said if the PML-N leader Nawaz was entangled in any plot and negative propaganda was unleashed against him, the people would express their rage in general elections. He said the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif was quite same, though their way of expressing was different.

He held a meeting with Railway authorities. He said on 6th of June the affairs of Okara Railway Station would be handed over to Redemco Company which would supervise all the matters.

Khawaja said the voters never came under any pressure on 25th of July, the N-League would again come to forefront with heavy majority. He said if Nawaz Sharif was awarded sentence in NAB reference, it would not impact the result of elections rather the people would vote for PML-N keeping in view its development works in the past. He said if the PML-N was ready make seat-adjustment in other province. He said now the politics of cheating would not work. The people would push the cheaters out of elections, he said.

FIR: A man was booked for threatening the court bailiff and tearing off the court notice. Syed Farhan Ali Shah the court bailiff of Renala Khurd civil court took a court notice to deliver to Amin Tanveer. Amin tore off the notice and threated the bailiff. A case was registered in the Renala Khurd police station.