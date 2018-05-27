Share:

You surely can find a hospital, police station, market or school in any area in Karachi. The bank of knowledge and source of information in several areas of Karachi is missing The Libraries. Malir, Landhi, Korangi and in many such areas the libraries are missing, a person have to travel a very long way to reach to a library. Also not many students in these areas can not afford to buy some of the academic books but can easily access these books from library.

Lacking a library in an area is a loss of the city as education is the weapon to cancel all the negativity which we are struggling to end.

ZEHRA ALI,

Karachi, May 4.