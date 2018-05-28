Share:

Last sitting of current SA today

OUR STAFF REPORTER

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly would hold its last sitting of the incumbent five year tenure from 2013 to 2018 today. Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani would conduct the proceedings of the provincial assembly.

As per the rules and regulation of the provincial assembly of the Sindh, the house should have at least 100 sittings in a year and as per the records the Monday’s sitting would the 519th sitting of the provincial assembly during its tenure.

This year the provincial assembly had most of the sittings with 111 including the last to be held on Monday. The first and third parliamentary year witnessed 100 sittings followed by 103 sittings in second and 105 sittings in fourth parliamentary year. The Monday’s proceedings would began at 10:00 am as per schedule and before that there would be a group photo of the parliamentarians both from opposition and treasury benches in front of the provincial assembly.

After the group photo, the members would participate in a special sitting of the assembly which would only witness farewell speeches from the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Khwaja Izhar ul Hassan and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah along with parliamentary leaders of the political parties in the house. After the speeches the sitting would be prorogued and later certificates would be distributed among the lawmakers.

169 officials complete electoral training in Sindh

KARACHI - A total 169 returning officers, district election commissioners and regional election commissioners have received electoral training in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur so far in connection with the General Election 2018.

While 23 returning officers and district election commissioners will participate in the last phase of the training session at Hyderabad from May 29 to 31, said a spokesman for the Election Commission of Pakistan, Sindh, in a statement, here on Sunday. The Election Commission organised three-day phase-wise electoral training sessions in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkar in connection with the General Election 2018.

Two sessions of three-day electoral training were held at Sukkar from May 17 to 19 and May 21 to 23. As many as 48 returning officers, district election commissioners and regional election commissioners participated in the training sessions.

As many as 56 returning officers, district election commissioners and regional election commissioners participated in the Hyderabad training sessions held from May 17 to 19, May 21 to 23 and May 25 to 27.

Total three sessions of three-day electoral training were held at Karachi from May 17 to 19, May 21 to 23 and May 25 to 27. A total 65 returning officers, district election commissioners and regional election commissioners participated in the training sessions. Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Muhammad Yousaf Khan Khattak, addressing the concluding training session in Karachi, said that returning officers have been given a huge and important responsibility and “we hope that they will fullfill the responsibilities effectively, and ensure strict implementation of the election code of conduct”.

It was informed that the last phase of the training session will be held at Hyderabad from May 29 to 31. A total 23 returning officers and district election commissioners will participate in the training session.

Hindu trader looted

KANDHKOT (Staff Reporter): A Hindu trader of agrochemicals was looted at gunpoint by unknown armed men here o Sunday.

According to details, unidentified robbers in the board daylight looted a Hindu trader Deepak Kumar in the jurisdiction of police C section near car stand.

Deepak said that at least three unidentified armed men entered his shop and took him and his brother Pardeep Kumar hostage at gunpoint and looted Rs0.8 million and also snatched their cell phones and golden ring and managed to escape from the scene. Later, local police rushed to spot and conducted necessary investigations. When this scribe contacted to police official, he confirmed the incident whereas further investigation is underway. No case was lodged till filling of this report. It is worthy to mention here that local people of the district Kashmore expressed their grave concerns over poor law and order.