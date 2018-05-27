Share:

GUJRANWALA-A man was shot dead while six others including a minor girl sustained injuries in different incidents of violence, fire and road mishap here the other day.

According to police, a man was shot dead by unknown persons. The incident occurred in Rahwali police precincts.

The deceased was identified as Haji Munir. He was asleep in home when some unknown persons entered and shot him dead. Cantt police were investigating. On the other hand, a minor girl sustained critical burns while playing in the street here at Qilla Didar Singh.

It was reported that someone put a heap of rubbish on fire. Eman, 9, while playing in the street came nearer to the fire and burnt. She was rushed to DHQ Hospital from where she was referred to Lahore due to critical condition.

In another incident, five members of a family received injuries in result of a road accident on Abdaal Morr GT Road here.

According to Rescue 1122, Shakil along with his children - Rohan, Huda, Zeeshan and Noman - was on his way on a motorcycle. Near Abdaal Morr, a speeding car hit the bike head-on. As a result, they sustained injuries and were rushed to DHQ Hospital by a Rescue 1122 team.

Starvation as canal water stopped for four months



SADIQABAD-Flaying officials' indifference to public woes, a local Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader said that the farmers had been teetering on the brink of starvation due to four-month long blockage of canal water by the Irrigation Department.

During a press conference at Sadiqabad Press Club here, PPP candidate for the seat of Provincial Assembly, from PP-267 constituency, Rana Tariq Mehmood Khan said that people had already been suffering from worst economic circumstances and now the four-month long canal water blockage added to their problems. "People don't find water to drink. Their crops have been damaged. Their agriculture lands have been turned into barren lands," he maintained, adding that they had not enough water to drink their cattle.

He demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif take notice of the situation and order the irrigation high-ups to release water in local canals. PPP district vice president Sardar Ghulam Abbas, city president Mian Khalid bin Saeed, general secretary Bashir Ahmed Somroo, vice city president Sardar Zafar Khan Abbasi and other were present on the occasion.