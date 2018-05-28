Share:

PESHAWAR - Just a day before the dissolution of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, minority lawmaker Baldev Kumar of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took oath as a member of the provincial assembly on Sunday.

Kumar has been in jail since 2016 in murder case of adviser to the chief minister Sardar Soran Singh. Singh was killed on April 22, 2016 in his hometown, Buner district.

After Singh’s murder, Kumar, being on the second spot on priority list, was declared MPA-elect by the Election Commission of Pakistan. However, he was in jail since 2016 with the seat lying vacant.

In March 2018, the Peshawar High Court had directed KP Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to administer oath to Kumar. However, MPAs from both treasury and opposition parties prevented the oath-taking after lodging a protest, terming Kumar as a killer of their former colleague Singh.

Upon this, Kumar approached the Peshawar High Court pleading that he was prevented from taking oath. The court ordered to follow its directives.

Hence, for the second time, Kumar was brought from the Peshawar central prison amid tight security for taking oath.

However, this time too, lawmakers did not let him take oath, and even hurled shoes at him and chanted slogans against him for being involved in the murder of Singh.

“A killer cannot become member of the KP Assembly,” they said. Thus, he was safely shifted to the prison.

On Sunday, the KP Assembly met with Speaker Asad Qaiser in chair to approve the much-awaited Fata Reforms Bill 2018. On this occasion, Kumar was again brought to the house and the speaker administered oath to Kumar. After taking the oath, Kumar signed the register of the assembly members and became a member of the house for a day as the KP Assembly is completing its five-year term today (Monday).

SAID ALAM KHAN