5 Test wins for Pakistan at Lord's, which is joint second-best for any team, after Australia's 17. Pakistan's 5-5 win-loss here is also second best, after Australia's 17-7. South Africa have won five Tests here as well, but have lost eight. Pakistan are the only overseas team to win back-to-back Tests at Lord's in the last ten years.

4 Defeats for England in the first Test of a home series, since the start of the 2002 season. In 33 first Tests during this period, they have won 18 and drawn 11. The only other defeats were against Pakistan in 2016, South Africa in 2012, and Australia in 2005.

8 Wickets for Mohammad Abbas, at an average of eight runs per wicket, over both innings of the Test (4 for 23 and 4 for 41). Among Pakistan bowlers who have bowled at least 10 overs in a Lord's Test, only Mudassar Nazar has a better average: he took 6 for 38 (average 6.33) here in 1982.

4 Defeats, in 34 matches, for England in home Tests that have started in May. Two of those defeats have been against Pakistan, who also beat them at Old Trafford in 2001. Apart from those two defeats, England lost to Australia in 1921, and to New Zealand in 2015. They have won 24 and drawn six.

10-8 Pakistan's win-loss record in London (Lord's plus The Oval), which is the best among all overseas teams. Australia are next with a 24-23 record, while all other teams have lost more than they have won here.