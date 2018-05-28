Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Sunday categorically rejected India’s protest against the Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018 and its claim over occupied Kashmir as an ‘integral part’ of India.

A foreign ministry statement said, “everything from history to law to morality to the situation on the ground belied India’s spurious claim”.

“The entire state of Kashmir is a “disputed” territory. Its disputed status is enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, which stipulate that the final status of Kashmir will be determined through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite administered by the United Nations. These resolutions, pledging the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir, were accepted by India, Pakistan and the international community,” the statement said.

“Instead of making frivolous protests and issuing legally untenable and uncalled for statements, India should take steps to vacate its illegal occupation and create the conditions for faithful implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions, so that this longstanding dispute between India and Pakistan is peacefully resolved in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” it added.

The ministry said, “India’s statement regarding human rights is another classic example of Indian hypocrisy. “India is engaged in gross and systematic violations of human rights on Kashmir, extensively documented by Kashmiri, Indian and international human rights organizations.”

“The baseless Indian propaganda about Gilgit-Baltistan can neither cover up the atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian security forces against the innocent, unarmed Kashmiris nor can it succeed in diverting the attention of the international community from the deplorable situation in occupied Kashmir,” the statement said.

“As a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan has always taken steps consistent with UN Security Council resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.

The latest measure is no exception, as its aim is to further empower the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. We will continue to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions until this dispute is finally resolved through peaceful means,” it said.