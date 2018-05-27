Share:

GUJRANWALA - A team of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a Patwari who had been declared proclaimed offender (PO) for his alleged involvement in various fraud and corruption cases here.

According to ACE sources, a citizen namely Yasir Mehmood submitted an application to the ACE that Patwari Iftikhar Ahmed alias Goshi had received Rs45,000 as bribe from him for transfer of his land record. "But he issued me a bogus transfer paper despite receiving money and transferred my land to another person by tempering the record," he alleged.

In another application, Bashir Ahmed alleged that Patwari Iftikhar Ahmed had received Rs139,000 as bribe from him for correction of his land record but he did not do this.

A third applicant also alleged that the Patwari had received Rs10,000 from him for transfer of his land what he didn't.

During investigation, the allegations levelled against the Patwari proved. The accused went into hiding to avoid arrest and thus was declared proclaimed offender by an ACE court. The other day, he was arrested by an ACE team.