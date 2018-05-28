Share:

LAHORE - As the next general elections are just two months away, some petitions have been filed in courts against the electoral system. Political leaders, workers and even teachers, who perform duties as presiding officers at polling stations, are among the movers.

Political leaders are not happy with the new delimitation of electoral constituencies done by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), while teachers are concerned over poor election arrangements, mismanagement, possible vote rigging, influence of landlords and security threats to them in far flung areas where they will go to perform their duties as presiding officers.

A simple question is this: can a common man contest election freely, without fear and favour? If the answer is yes then it is a matter of great satisfaction and if the answer is no then the matter needs serious consideration.

Mohsin Raza, a professor, has questioned transparency, fairness and merit in the general elections. Last week, he moved a constitutional petition to the Supreme Court, seeking directives for the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure an end to vote rigging in the 2018 general elections, improve facilities and strength of the polling staff and ensure their protection, especially of women presiding officers.

Mohsin says that after the 2013 general elections it was witnessed that elections were declared null and void in various constituencies due to vote rigging, but neither the matter was investigated nor responsibility was fixed on anyone. He says that all elections held in the past were not accepted by all political parties, and thus, the democratic system always remained in danger.

Mohsin says that apparently an election is conducted by a returning officer, but in fact the election process is conducted by a presiding officer, who is fully responsible for the election at polling stations. But presiding officers, the petitioner says, face huge problems in conducting elections as they and their poling staff collect election material from returning officers a day before the election. This practice is very hectic for presiding officers and their polling staff, particularly for women presiding officers and their polling staff. He states that no facility is ever provided to presiding officers and their polling staff for transportation of election material like ballot boxes. He says that polling staff takes the material to polling stations on their own and they are responsible to keep intact the election material. However, he points out that it is difficult for presiding officers to keep the election material safe as they are not provided security. Presiding officers and staff reach far flung areas one day before the election and the ECP does not provide them accommodation to spend the night in those areas. The polling staff has no option, but to stay the night at a landlord or influential person’s house. This practice affects the process of fair elections. The petitioner says that after conducting the election and after all requisite proceedings it is the duty of the presiding officer to handover the election material to the returning officer. Three persons per polling are insufficient to run the election smoothly while minimum four minutes are required for completion of record of a voter casting a vote, he says. He says security is a serious issue as only two police constables are provided for a polling station and teachers, who become magistrates just for a day, also face security threats from runner-up candidates and their supporters in their areas. Female workers are assigned duties by the ECP through a list provided by their departments. A female worker living east of the district is appointed in western corner of the city. As they have to reach polling stations one day before their duty, they have to spent night in the houses of unknown people. This is humiliating and a security risk for them, he says.

Mohsin says a polling station is the basic unit in the election process and it should be fully safe and presiding officers and polling staff should be responsible for conducting peaceful, free and fair elections. Additional duties like maintenance of law and order at polling stations, smooth running of polling, dispute management, security of unissued material are also meant for presiding officers. The duty of law and order and the election material may be handed over to law enforcement agencies like Pakistan Rangers. He asked the court to direct the ECP to check rigging, how it was done in the last elections and how it could be prevented in future. He says thumb impressions of voters should be verified in the constituencies where turnout is reported above 50 percent.

He also prayed to the court to order the ECP to divide the number of polling booths as number of voters would not exceed 200 maximum per booth, appoint female staff within 15-kilometre radius from their houses and ensure safety and protection of the polling staff.

Punjab opposition leader Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has also approached the Lahore High Court, challenging delimitation of two provincial constituencies – PP-151 and PP-160 of Lahore. He argues that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did delimitation of the two constituencies in violation of the election laws. Rasheed says the ECP failed to address objections raised by him and others pertaining to delimitation of the constituencies. He asks the court to set aside the delimitation done by the election commission and order it to do the same afresh after taking into consideration the objections.

Taking up a similar petition last week, the LHC dismissed a petition filed by provincial minister for education Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan against delimitation of his constituency.

Justice Shahid Karim directed the minister to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for redressal of his grievance. The minister had petitioned against the ECP, pleading that delimitation of PP-149 and PP-150 of Lahore had not been done rightly. He sought court’s direction for the election commission to do delimitation of the two adjoining provincial constituencies afresh in light of objections raised by the voters.

Previously, the registrar office had put an objection on maintainability of the petition, however, the court had heard the petition as an “objection case” and reserved its verdict.

On a separate petition, the LHC sought replies from the ECP, provincial government and inspector general of police about the alleged role of a senior police officer in running election campaign of his father and brother in Kasur.

A resident of Kot Radha Kishan (Kasur) had moved a petition, alleging that DIG (Establishment) Babar Bakht Qureshi had been using his influence and running campaign of his father and brother for upcoming general elections. He said father of the officer was contesting the election in NA-138 and his brother in PP-182 (Kasur).

The petitioner’s counsel argued that respondent police officer being a public servant could not be allowed to participate in the election campaign of his family members and he should be restrained from indulging in such activities. He also asked the court to direct the authorities concerned to remove the respondent police officer from his current assignment and transfer him to some other province in order to provide level-playing field to other candidates of the constituencies.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Shahid Waheed sought comments from the respondents and issued a notice to DIG Bakht for May 30. In such a situation when there is litigation against the election system and mismanagement, holding fair and free election is a big challenge. However, like the previous year, the judiciary has taken the responsibility to perform the constitutional duty of holding fair and free elections. The returning officers are determined to perform election duties. Last week, returning officers took oath to perform their election duties in 44 constituencies in Lahore.

District and Sessions Judge Abid Hussain Qureshi administered the judicial officers at the sessions court building and directed them to perform their duties with commitment and dedication.

