ISLAMABAD: Quaid Pakistan Muslim League(N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday said Pakistan Muslim League(N) was the only party which completed massive development projects in the last five years while other parties failed to do anything to serve the people.

Speaking to newsmen here at the Accountability Court (AC) Nawaz Sharif said Imran Khan should name a single project that he had completed in the social or power sectors in the previous five years.

Other parties should also inform the public about the projects completed by them during their tenure. Other parties have almost nothing to show for their performance in government, he added.

Nawaz Sharif said his government eradicated terrorism, brought a project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), restored peace in Karachi, ended energy shortages and built motorways that extended to Quetta, Hakla, Gwadar and other parts of the country.

In previous tenures, people faced worst load-shedding in the month of Ramazan but presently people were getting electricity, he added. Nawaz Sharif said his viewpoint was the same which he held during his imprisonment in the Attock Fort jail, adding reasons for his removal on both occasions were the same.

“My narrative and viewpoint will prevail. We are striving for rights of the people .”

He said similar cases were filed against him in the past and he was sentenced to 27 years in jail on charges of hijacking which was a joke. This time he was removed from the office of the Prime Minister on charges that he took an imaginary salary from his son, he said adding people have rejected cases against him.

He said he had been telling the nation the causes for the filing of cases against him.

The Panama Papers issue was started in 2016 and the PML-N government was only given two and a half years to work otherwise it would have carried out far more projects for the welfare of the people.

The former prime minister said the brother of a PTI senator was being made caretaker chief minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.