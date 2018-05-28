Share:

islamabad - Three-month long summer art classes would be held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) from June 26 to August 9.

Summer art camps are a regular feature of PNCA’s programmes arranged to facilitate art lovers, students and amateur artists.

During three-month camp, the participants would be trained in painting, music keyboard playing and singing, calligraphy, drama, puppet making, photography and sculpture.

“It helps children utilize their vacations in a fruitful manner and develop an interest in music and art, an official of PNCA said.

He said that children aged between five to 15 will learn painting, sculpture, puppetry, and use of different art materials.

These activities aim at providing opportunities to children to use their energies and improve their artistic skills.

Registration is offered on first come-first serve basis.

He said that over 100 students from various educational institutions of the twin cities would participate in the classes to get training in different fields of visual and performing arts during the three- month art camp.

He said that PNCA has continued to create comprehensive programme of art courses for children and teens to provide artistic skill building and exploration capacity for students.