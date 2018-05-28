Population put at 207.7 million

Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has finalised the census results which show a decrease of 68,738 (0.033 percent) persons against the provisional compilation, it was learnt reliably here Sunday.

The headcount according to the provisional census results was 207,753,364 which has been reduced to 207,684, 626 in the final compilation, said a report prepared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The official documents available with The Nation, the total male population of the country is around 106.3 million which is five million higher than the female count of 101.3 million. This means the sex ratio on the national level is 104.91 males against 100 females.

The total population of Punjab is 109.99 million (52.96 percent), Sindh 47.85 million (23.04pc), KP 30.51 million (14.69pc), Balochistan 12.34 million (5.94pc), Fata 4.99 million (2.4pc) and ICT 2 million (0.96pc).

It was informed that the national population will not change much after adjustment of TDPs population.

According to the report the total annual growth rate from 1998-2017 was 2.4pc, with highest growth rate of 4.9 percent in the ICT followed by Balochistan 3.37pc, KP 2.89pc, Sindh 2.41pc, Fata 2.4pc, Punjab 2.13pc.

The national literacy rate is 58.92pc, with highest in ICT 81.49pc, Punjab 64.01pc, Sindh 54.57pc, KP 54.02pc and Fata 36.08pc.

There are 96.47 percent Muslims in Pakistan followed by 1.73pc Hindu, 1.27pc Christians, 0.09pc Qadiani, 0.41pc Scheduled Caste and 0.02pc others.

Fata, KP and Balochistan have the highest number of Muslim population i.e. 99.91pc, 99.77pc and 99.28pc respectively, followed by 97.77pc in Punjab, 95.43pc ICT and 90.34pc in Sindh.

The percentage of people living in rural areas is 63.56pc while 36.44pc population is residing in urban areas.

The percentage of people living in urban centres is highest in Sindh where 51.92pc people are urbanite while 48.08pc population is rural.

In ICT the urban-rural ratio is 50.37 and 49.63pc, Punjab 36.86 and 63.14pc, Balochistan 27.62 and 72.38pc, KP 18.80 and 81.20pc and Fata 2.80 and 97.20pc.

Punjabi is number one language spoken by the majority (38.78pc) of Pakistanis, followed by Pashto 18.24pc, Sindhi 14.57pc, Urdu 7.08pc and Balochi 3.02pc.

As many as 21,700 persons are transgender, as per the report. The highest number of transgender i.e. 12,400 live in Punjab, followed by 5,900 in Sindh,1,900 in KP, 780 in Balochistan,320 in Fata and 280 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Astonishingly, the data collected show not even a single transgender in the age bracket of one to 15 years while 8.14pc of them are aged 65 or above.

The population of KP increased from 17.74 million in 1998 to 30.51 million in 2017 which has increased the KP share in total population from 13.41pc to 14.69pc.

During this period, Punjab’s population has increased from 73.62 million to 109.99 million, however its share in the total decreased from 55.63pc to 52.96pc.

The population of Sindh increased from 30.44 million to 47.85 million, Balochistan from 6.57 million to 12.34 million, Fata from 3.18 million to 4.99 million, and ICT from 0.81 million to 2 million.

The highest disparity in sex ratio is in Balochistan where there are 110.82 males per 100 females. The male-female ratio is 110.68 in ICT, 108.29 in Sindh, 104.54 in Fata, 103.41 in Punjab and 104.91 in KP.

Population put at 207.7 million