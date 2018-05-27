Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Scores of farmers stopped construction work on Peshawar-Lahore-Karachi motorway near Pirmahal interchange on Sunday as protest over non-payment of compensation by National Highway Authority against a farmland which the NHA had acquired from them for the construction of an interchange.

They staged a protest demonstration on the road and chanted slogans against the PML-N government and the NHA authorities. They were carrying banners inscribed with their demands. They announced that they would also stage a protest on the occasion of the inauguration of road when prime minister would be the chief guest in a function at Rajana on Monday evening.

On the other hand, local mediamen took out a protest procession at Rajana on Sunday to condemn the district administration and the NHA officials for preventing them from covering the inauguration event of the Sharqpur-Rajana portion of Peshawar-Lahore-Karachi motorway (M-3).

The function is being held at Rajana interchange on Monday evening where Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be the chief guest.

The mediamen were carrying placards inscribed with slogans against the administration and the NHA authorities. They also chanted slogans against the authorities concerned.

Addressing the protesting mediamen at Rajana Chowk, Rajana City Press Club president Rana Ghulam Sarwar and general secretary Zulfiqar Jansar announced in their speeches that they would boycott the news of the PML-N Parliamentarians in future if they were not permitted to cover the function.

DEMO AGAINST CLOSURE OF CANAL WATER: Cultivators of Rajana Chak 339/GB Bhami Pura blocked Toba-Rajana Road for more than one hour on Sunday as protest over unscheduled closure of Dabban Wala water channel.

Leaders of protesters including Rana Iqbal Ahmad, Aftab Khan, Shafqat Sattar and Muhammad Saleem claimed that Irrigation Department officials demanded bribe from the growers for restoring water supply in their channel. They added that as the subsoil water of their villages was brackish, so they used canal water for drinking for themselves and their animals. “But due to continuous closure of our miner, local are forced to drink contaminated water which is causing abdominal diseases among them and their cattle,” they added. They stated that their crops had also been destroyed due to lack of irrigation. Police officials held talks with the protesters and assured them that higher authorities would be apprised about their demand for restoration of water supply over which they ended their protest.