LAHORE - Punjab’s top law officer has resigned from his office as the tenure of the provincial government is concluding on May 31.

Shakilur Rehman Khan, son of former SC Judge Khalilur Rehman Khan, served as advocate general Punjab for more than two years. He was appointed on the post on March 07, 2016.

“Yes, I have resigned from the office,” confirmed Shakilur Rehman while talking to The Nation yesterday. He said he had resigned on Saturday evening.

“I resigned on Saturday and the reason is quite clear to everyone. The tenure is ending,” he said.

Shakilur Rehman will meet Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a farewell meeting on Monday (today), and in the evening, an iftar party is expected at the advocate general office for the law officers.

Traditionally the top law officer of the province tenders his resignation before the end of tenure of the provincial government as the interim government brings its own people into the system to look after the affairs of the state.

He was the 36th advocate general Punjab who served more than two years. He represented the provincial government in many important cases and faced the challenges with courage and commitment.

The sources said that Shakil was not happy over some appointments with the advocate general office and therefore he tendered his resignation. They said he had forwarded a list of lawyers for their appointment as law officers but that was turned down. But as per copy of his resignation available with The Nation, he did not resign for this reason rather it was the constitutional term of the provincial government which was ending on May 31st.

“In view of the fact that government which had appointed the undersigned, is about to complete its constitutional term. I deem it appropriate to submit my resignation with effect from 28-5-2018 from this office,” says his resignation sent to Punjab Governor on Saturday.

Khan played very important role as the top law officer of the province. He represented the government in very sensitive cases and faced huge challenges but did not surrender. He also got approved raise in salaries of the law officers.

In a related development, Punjab Law Department issued a notification on May 26 regarding appointment of eight lawyers as assistant advocate general Punjab for a period of six months. The lawyers who have been appointed as assistant advocate general are Barrister Asjad Saeed, Amar Sana Ullah, Muhammad Tariq Mahmood Butt, Ahmad Hassan Rana, Muhammad Tariq Nadeem, Barrister Bushra Saqib, Asif Afzal Bhatti and Ch. Muhamamd Jawad Yaqub.

