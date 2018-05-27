Share:

Islamabad-Bari Imam Complex, federal capital’s beloved shrine visited by devotees from across the country, finally gets a green signal to kick start its long awaited second phase.

The project that was put on the back burner after completion of the first phase due to paucity of funds would receive fifty millions rupees in a couple of days to initiate construction work, CDA’s project Director North Tahir Mehmood said. Talking to APP Tahir further disclosed the details; he said these directions were issued during a high level meeting, headed by Chief Commissioner Islamabad which was also attended by Capital Development Authority officials and Auqaf Department.

The estimated cost of second phase of the project was Rs600 million which includes four packages of Rs150 million each, he said.

He further said a tranche of 50 million to be released would be used for an ablution block and toilets on a priority basis which was devotees’ long standing demand to be fulfilled for their facilitation.

Remaining part of the project would be developed accordingly, he added. The whole project is likely to be completed in seven months which includes construction of a mosque, ablution block , toilets, Langar Khana (a place where free food is distributed, a place for Mehfil-e-Qawwali, over head tanks, underground tanks, septic tanks, landscaping, pathways, internal roads, parks and Auqaf’s office.

Abbas Samim Khan, a resident of the area adjacent to the complex, while welcoming the decision said due to the missing facilities hundreds of devotees from far flung areas of the country had to face many problems.

“Majority of the issues hopefully will be resolved after completion of the second phase” he remarked.