LAHORE: The teachers who have been teaching in second shifts at Punjab’s government colleges for the last five years or more have appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Education Department to regularise their services. They said that most of the teachers were receiving Rs10,000 to Rs15.000 per month and this amount was too little to meet their expenses. They have asked the Punjab chief minister to regularise their services.

They said that a labourer in this country is getting Rs20,000 per month.

They said that most of the teachers are compelled to live hand-to-mouth.

They said that teaching staff of the morning session was receiving Rs35,000 per month, while they were also performing the same duties. They said that many incentives were not being given to the Second Shift teaching staff. The said there was no difference between a labourer and a teacher.

The teachers said that colleges’ administrations were reluctant to demand funds for the evening teaching staff. They said it was not difficult for the government to provide funds for the evening shift.–PR