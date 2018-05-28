Share:

LAHORE - Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has said that it were team work and discipline, which helped green caps register ‘historical’ first Test victory against hosts England at Lord’s.

Talking to The Nation on Sunday, Butt said: “It is great victory, which brought smiles on the entire Pakistani nation. No one was expecting such an impressive win but the green caps played really well and made the day possible.

“The most appreciable thing witnessed throughout the first Test was team work as every individual played with greater responsibility and contributed well in their team’s triumph. No doubt it was the most inexperienced team Pakistan played with, but they proved their mettle at English soil through their outstanding performances and won glory for their country,” he added.

Salman Butt said that Pakistan team never let the match out of their hands as first bowlers bowled brilliantly and bundled out English batsmen to 184 and then post 363, having 179 runs lead. Our bowlers once again did well and restricted England to 242, and then easily achieved 64-run target losing just one wicket.

“Pakistan bowling department remained very disciplined throughout the match as they not only bowled exceptionally but also helped Pakistan put tremendous pressure on English team, which benefited our batsmen well and they also played their role remarkably. Pace trio of M Abbas, M Aamir and Hassan Ali were instrumental with ball as they captured crucial wickets to brighten Pakistan’s chances of winning the first Test. Spinner Shadab Khan also bowled well and managed to bag two crucial wickets in the second innings,” he added.

Butt especially gave credit of Pakistan’s disciplined bowling to bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, saying, “After a long time, such a disciplined and well-planned bowling was witnessed against a strong and home-favourite team England. Azhar Mahmood trained and guided the bowlers well and transformed them into winning stuff, for which he deserves due credit.”

The former captain also gave credit of historical Pakistan victory to head coach Mickey Arthur, chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, entire team management and especially PCB chairman Najam Sethi, whose tireless efforts for PSL have now started bearing fruit, as many of the youngsters in Test team were the findings of the PSL.

He said that now the next test of the team is the second Test at Leeds, and the green caps need to carry the momentum in it. “Ball swings a lot in Leeds and it will once again help Pakistan bowlers a lot as our bowlers swing well and hope they will once again succeed in destroying English batting line up and batsmen too played key role in team’s win.”

Salman Butt , who is fasting and training for the next season, said: “I am fasting in Ramzan and also training hard for the next first class season. As everyone knows, I have performed well in the recent first class season and keen to do well in the upcoming one. “My job is to keep performing well in the domestic cricket while rest is on the PCB and selectors, whether they give me chance to represent my country once again and win laurels for it,” he added.