Rawalpindi-Trade bodies of the city on Sunday urged the district Administration to increase security around all markets and shopping malls as Eid shopping gains momentum. Expressing dissatisfaction over the security arrangements made for shopping areas, they said that deployment of police personnel was insufficient as compared to the number of shoppers.

Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran President Sharjeel Mir while talking to APP said policemen in plain clothes should be deployed in vulnerable areas. He said action should be taken against the increasing number of beggars, who, he said were mostly involved in criminal activities like pick-pocketing and snatching items from people visiting the markets.

President Commercial Market Raja Tauheed also asked the concerned to beef up security of city markets especially during the evening hours. When contacted, City Police Officer (CPO)Afzzal Ahmed Kausar assured that foolproof security arrangements are being made to provide security to the public.