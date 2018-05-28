Share:

KARACHI - A man and his brother-in-law were killed while his wife was wounded in a firing incident in Korangi neighbourhood on Sunday.

The assailant involved in the killing surrendered himself to the police. The incident took place in Korangi No 1.5, Sector 33 F within the limits of Korangi police station. Reacting on information, extra contingent of the police reached the site. Ambulances from different welfare associations also reached the site and shifted the victims to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities and medical treatment.

Police officials said that the victims were identified as 27-year-old Naveed, son of Asraf and 22-year-old Shahzeb, son of Jumman Khan while the injured woman as Samreen, wife of Naveed. Police officials said that the accused identified as Ejaz was behind the incident, who had been managed to escape after committing the crime, however, he later surrendered himself to the police.

The incident took place when the victims were sitting outside their home and the suspect opened indiscriminate fire at them. The accused during initial course of interrogation said that the victims killed were accused of being involved in having relation with the injured woman and also threatened him to approach the police to make his arrest.

He said that the deceased Naveed had given his pistol to him and when he returned to his weapon, he told him to recite the ‘Kalma’ as he wanted to kill him. The accused further told the police that he offered resistance and during which, the bullet fired from the gun, adding that the incident took place accidentally as he did not intend to kill anyone. Police officials said that the accused had an illicit relation with the Naveed’s wife, who killed Naveed and Naveed’s brother-in-law with the help of accused and at least three comrades.

The case has been registered while further investigation was underway. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over 17 accused persons in various raids conducted in different parts of the city while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police said that the accused persons arrested were involved various sort of criminal activities including murders, robberies, street crimes, drug paddling and other sort of criminal activities.

The arrest has been made in some eleven raids carried out in various parts of the city. Police claimed to have recovered weapons, looted valuables and narcotics from the possession of accused persons.