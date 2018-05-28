Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar urged the doctors and paramedical staff of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to bring improvement in the provision of medical treatment facilities to patients.

This hospital is a medical treatment center and therefore any political activity including fixing of flags, banners, posters within hospital boundary will not be allowed while cleanliness condition in hospital must be improved immediately.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and its Trauma Centre. DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi, Vice Chairman Syed Shakir Ali, Director Medical Services, KMC Dr Birbal and other officers accompanied him on this occasion.

The mayor inspected the facilities provided in different wards and sections of the hospital including emergency ward, medical ward, surgical ward and the under renovation Trauma Center.

He expressed annoyance on unsatisfactory sanitation conditions in the hospital and directed concerned officers to take action immediately.

Wasim Akhtar also met with the patients and their attendants and enquired about the facilities being provided to them in the hospital.

He also met with the post graduate doctors and other staff and listened to their problems. He said all their problems will be solved and the honorarium of doctors will be paid in next two days.

The mayor said Abbasi Shaheed Hospital provides low cost and better medical treatment and diagnosis facility to citizens of Karachi.

He said we want to make this hospital a better and well standard hospital so that patients could avail even better facilities here.

He said that poor and middle class patients come here for medical help and therefore the hospital staff and administration make sure they get better treatment.