Share:

WANA - Wana Siyasi Ittehad, comprising PPP, ANP, PTI, JI and QWP, held a grand gathering in Wana bazaar on Sunday to celebrate the merger of FATA with KP.

It is one of the very rare occasions in the history of Wana, South Wazirstan Agency, that political parties have unanimously held a big gathering in the bazaar.

Those who addressed the gathering included Imran Mukhlis (PPP), Ajab Gul (PTI), Ayaz Wazir (ANP), Taj Muhammad (JI), Asghar Khan (QWP), Malik Jamil (Malik). After a long time, a unanimous political activity has been witnessed in Wana with the JUI (F) not attending the gathering. The crowd was highly jubilant. All leaders who addressed the gathering expressed unanimous views about FATA merger with KP.

They all were thankful to the federal government and Pakistan Army for ensuring passage of the 31st constitutional amendment -- FATA merger with KP. On the occasion, the people particularly the speakers and political leaders were so jubilant as if the FATA region has taken a new birth. The speakers on the occasion pledged that they will make best utilization of this opportunity and work hard for development and prosperity of the region. Display of spectacular fireworks was also carried out in the Wana bazaar at the conclusion of the gathering.