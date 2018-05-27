Share:

Rawalpindi-The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has devised a plan for preventing flood in Nullah Lai, the cleaning and dredging of the Nullah would be completed by mid of June Managing Director (MD) of WASA Raja Shoukat Mehmood said.

Talking to APP he urged the citizens living in the city’s low-lying areas near nullahs not to throw solid waste in the nullahs to avoid blockages. He said citizens should contribute to the sanitation department’s efforts regarding cleanliness of the Nullah. Solid waste should only be deposited at specified points, he added. He said the public’s role was essential in protecting against flood devastation which results from neglecting the Nullah.

He said Nullah Lai is being cleared of silt and solid waste and is being widened and deepened to save the city from floods. The Gawalmandi area is also being focused as it is heavily populated and a lot of garbage is deposited in the nullah there. Saddar Road, Dhoke Charg Deen, Pirwadhi, New Katrian and Dhoke Naju are also critical sections of Nullah Lai which would also be cleaned, he informed.

He said the work would be completed before the monsoon season when heavy rainfall is expected. He added WASA was making tremendous efforts to safeguard against floods despite limited resources. The plan includes annual dredging/desilting of the Nullah, inspection of machinery/equipment and constitution of monsoon response teams. He said the Nullah and its tributaries were the major drainage system through which the storm water of Islamabad and Rawalpindi was being discharged off. The regular dredging/de-silting of Nullah Lai is essential and inevitable to avert flooding in the low lying areas located around Nullah Lai. To a question he informed that WASA would complete the construction of the retaining wall along the Nullah near Pirwadhai Graveyard in June as out of 1200 feet, over 900 feet has been completed. The retaining wall which begins from Pirwadhai Bridge would end at Dhoke Dalal. He further said earlier, during monsoon the land sliding problem was damaging the oldest graveyard and the residential areas around the Leh Nullah. The Punjab government on the request of the residents of the area approved the project.

“WASA is trying to make sure that the 1200 feet long and 38 feet high retaining wall will be ready in June before the start of monsoon,” he said adding the dredging of Nullah has begun for smooth flow of rain water in the coming monsoon. Both the projects would be completed at a cost of Rs 160 million, he added.”