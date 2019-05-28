Share:

Karachi - Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 26 criminals, including six drug peddlers, from different parts of the metropolis during the last 24 hours.

According to details, during crackdown on criminals police apprehended 20 suspects from different parts of the city including, Iqbal Market, SITE area, Saeedabad, Kharadar, Steel town, Pak Colony, Quaidabad, Clifton, Baghdadi and Mominabad areas.

The arrested suspects were identified as Adil, Ghafoor, Zaheer, Farukh, Saddam Hussain, Yasir, Zakir, Shah Nawaz, Abdul Aziz, Allah Baksh, Muhammad Aslam, Osama, Babar, Aman ullah, Muhammad Ali, Irshad, Waheed, Abbas Sanwal khan, Abid and Shafqat.

The police have recovered one Kalashnikov, two hand grenades, 13 TT-pistols, eight stolen, snatched motorbikes and other valuables from the possession of those nabbed.

Police arrested six drug peddlers, Irshad, Waheed, Shahzad, Muhammad Asif, Abdul Nasir, Khalil Ahmed from Nazimabad, Malir and Shershah areas.Police also claimed to have recovered four kilograms hashish, smuggled Iranian diesel and huge quantity of gutka, mawa from their possession.