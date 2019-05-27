Share:

RAWALPINDI -Anti-Narcotics Force arrested 5 suspected smugglers and recovered narcotics and sedative tablets from their possessions in 3 different strikes in the district, sources said on Monday.

According to sources, ANF staff was checking the baggage of passengers at New Islamabad International Airport when it found 18,000 sedative tablets from suitcases of two passengers who were trying to fly Jeddah. The ANF held the both accused on the spot and shifted them to police station where a case has been registered against them. Suspected smugglers were identified as Muhammad Ali and Amjad Ali, hail from Mardan, they said. In yet another action, ANF arrested a drug peddler namely Ashfaq Ali near Chakwal Mor after recovering 1.250 grams of chars from his possession. Case was lodged against the drug peddler while further investigation is underway, the sources said.

Similarly, ANF staff stopped a suspected car bearing registration number FDJ 282 near Dina Bus Stop and seized 1 kg heroin and 600 grams of Hashish upon conducting search. The ANF also rounded up two smugglers Abdul Rashid and Muhammad Tanvir, residents of Rawalpindi, and shifted them to ANF Police Station where a case was registered against them, the sources said.