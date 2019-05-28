Share:

LAHORE - Former Pakistan cricket team captain Aqib Javed has said that India is the strongest team of the World Cup 2019. Revealing his favourite team of World Cup 2019, Aqib Javed, who is also head coach Lahore Qalandars, told www.tothesports.net that Indian team is a very well-balanced and strong side and they have very bright chances of winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 trophy. The former cricketer said that although the hosts, England, are also in good shape and have home advantage, yet they are not good finisher, which can deny them of winning the ICC cricket trophy once again. “In my opinion, England will be second team to qualify for the last four.” He said that Australia team is also well-shaped and balanced and they have habit of registering victories once after another, so for me, Australians will be the third team to reach the last four of the mega event. Revealing the last team to enter the last four, Aqib said that it will be the toughest competition between Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand and the best performer among them will be the last team to qualify for the last four of the World Cup. He wished good luck to Pakistan cricket team for the World Cup 2019 and suggested that they must play every match as the last match of the mega event and play with proper game plan and aggressive approach.

“Win or loss is the part of the game, but if the men in green succeed in winning the hearts of masses, they will be the real heroes and true champions,” Aqib concluded.