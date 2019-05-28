Share:

ISLAMABAD : Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson on Monday said Australian businessman and trade firms are keen to invest in Pakistan keeping in view the investment friendly environment.

While meeting National Assembly deputy speaker, she said that Australia attached great importance to its relations with Pakistan and wanted to further strengthening the existing relations trough enhanced parliamentary and economic cooperation.

Adamson said that long standing partnership exists between Australia and Pakistan in fields of water and agriculture and Pakistan can benefit from Australian experiences in field water.

She also informed the deputy speaker about the various steps taken by Australia to overcome the water scarcity in Balochistan.

Deputy Speaker sought cooperation of Australian High Commissioner and Australian government for facilitating educated youth belonging to deprived region like Balochistan for attaining higher education in Australia. He stressed on the need of expansion of economic relations through sustained engagement of chambers of commerce and other business forums. He appreciated Australian’s sport in water and agriculture sectors.