Share:

LAHORE : A meeting of the Provincial Selection Board One (PSB-I) was held on Monday with Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar in the chair.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), secretaries of regulation, finance and services departments, additional IG of the Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting, which reviewed promotion cases of officers in grade 19 and 20. The PSB-I recommended promotion of 66 officers of different departments, including 50 PMS officers, to next grades.

During six-month tenure of Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, seven meetings of the PSB-1 were held and 500 officers of different departments were promoted to grade 19, 20 and 21. Those recommended for promotion to grade 20 included 14 officers of Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), nine of Livestock and Dairy Development Department and one officer each of Finance and Housing departments.

Those who have been recommended for promotion to grade 19 are 36 officers of S&GAD, four of Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries, and one officer of Finance Department.