Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Pakistan’s former info minister and veteran Kashmiri intellectual ambassador Muhammad Yousaf Buch will be laid to rest in Muzaffarabad on Tuesday (today) with full state honour, it was officially said.

Adequate arrangements have been made for burial of Buch, Pakistan’s former ambassador and cabinet minister for information with full state honour at the compound of the mausoleums of Mirwaiz Muhammad Yousaf Shah and KH Khursheed, former Presidents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, in Muzaffarabad tomorrow - Tuesday as soon as his body is arrived in Pakistan from the United State, AJK State official sources told this Correspondent on Monday.

Yousaf Buch, a former senior adviser to the UN Secretary-General, had died in New York on Friday at the age of 98.

Meanwhile, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said on Monday that the AJK government will receive the body of Muhammad Yousaf Buch for burial with national honour in the AJK’s metropolis according to the will of the departed soul.

The prime minister appealed to the people to attend the funeral prayer of Yousaf Buch Tuesday evening at University Ground in Muzaffarabad city.

Paying rich tributes to the services of Veteran Kashmiri intellectual, the AJK PM announced that the great departed hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle would be laid to rest in Muzaffarabad according to his will who represented Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir’s struggle for right to self-determination in various key positions both at home and abroad - till he breathed his last.

The prime minister chaired a meeting on Monday to review arrangements for burial of the great Kashmiri intellectual.

The meeting was attended among others by Chairman Prime Minister’s Inspection and Implementation Commission Zahid Amin Kashif, Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell Mansoor Qadir Dar, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Raja Amjad Pervez Ali Khan, Director KLC Raja Sajjad Khan and other senior officials of the AJK governm