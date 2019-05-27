Share:

ISLAMABAD-At a time when the nation is celebrating 21st anniversary of Pakistan’s successful nuclear tests today, the internal rift between Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and Capital Development Authority has ruined the remains of the iconic Chaghi Mountains’ model.

After the nuclear tests on May 28, 1998 in Balochistan’s Chaghi district, a model of Chaghi Mountains was installed alongside Islamabad Express Highway near the Faizabad flyover. The model was funded by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

A number of public rallies used to conclude their processions of May 28 at this model every year to observe Youm-e-Takbeer, a day when Pakistan emerged as the 7th atomic power in the world.

However, the said model was dismantled in August 2016, when the widening of the Islamabad Express Highway was underway and parts of the model were left unattended by the contractor.

A picture of the abandoned model appeared in the national press, which prompted city managers to respond. The Mayor of Islamabad who was also the acting chief of Capital Development Authority at that time had announced to relocate the Chaghi Model at F-9 Park.

A press note issued by the CDA then stated: “The Chaghi mountain model installed at Faizabad will be relocated at Fatimah Jinnah Park (F-9 Park). This was decided due to the construction of the signal free corridor from Zero Pint to Rawat.”

Unfortunately, after passage of 3 years, the city managers have only failed to relocate the model, but sources also claimed that parts of the model are now not in a position to be reused due to negligence of concerned formations of the CDA and MCI.

Reliable sources said that both CDA and MCI were shifting the responsibility to relocate the model on each other and their internal rifts caused damage to this model.

When contacted, the Director Public Relations CDA Syed Safdar Shah simply refused to comment on the matter by considering it as sole responsibility of MCI but the bitter truth is that the highway project was executed by CDA and the same model should have been protected by its concerned directorate.

On the other side, while responding on the matter, Mayor Shaikh Ansar Aziz cited financial constraints as the major hurdle in the way to relocate said model.

Earlier, a similar symbolic monument of Pakistan’s nuclear capability installed at Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi was also burnt mysteriously, when a fire broke out in 2004.

Observers commented that the matter needed attention of high ups of the MCI and the CDA and that these iconic models should not be destroyed in any case. They said that there were a lot of places in the federal capital where the Chaghi model could be relocated.