LAHORE : Former Punjab minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan claimed on Monday that he is going to rejoin the cabinet after Eid.

In an interview to a TV channel, he said a conspiracy had been hatched against him but he would not name the elements behind it. He was critical of the campaigns launched both by Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Both are out to save their fathers, he alleged. He said their hatred against the army would not go. Chohan was holding information portfolio when he was asked to resign a few month ago.