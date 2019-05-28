Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Central Selection Board (CSB) on Monday reviewed promotion cases of 170 officers of different services groups of garde-19 and grade-20 to next grades, The Nation has learnt.

According to the available documents, a three-day meeting started under

the chair of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Chairman, while Secretary Cabinet Division and secretary Establishment assisted him.

The CSB reviewed the promotion cases of 16 officers of grade-21 and 39 officers of grade-19 of Auditor General of Pakistan group. It also reviewed promotion cases of 11 officers of grade-20 and 22 officers of grade-19 of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, three officers of grade-19 of Military Land Group, four Director General of ISI, officers of grade-20, 11 Deputy Director General of ISI, officers of grade-20.

Similarly, the meeting had also gone through the promotion cases of four Chief Engineer of GHQ, grade-19, three male professors and three female professors of FGEI of grade-19 to next grade.

The CSB has also reviewed the promotion cases of 9 officers of grade-20 and 16 officers of grade-19 of Ministry of Commerce to next grades. It assessed the promotion cases of eight officers of grade-20 and 18 officers of grade-19 of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for grade-20 and grade-21.

The CSB also reviewed the promotion cases of two officers of Ministry of Postal Services, four officers of Ministry of Housing and Works, three officers of Ministry of Interior, two officers of Ministry of Narcotics control, three officers of Ministry of National Food Security and Research, five officers of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination for the promotion in next grades.

The meeting will continue till May 29, and it will review the promotion cases of 61 officers of grade-19 and grade-20 of Police Service of Pakistan, 88 officers of Pakistan Administrative Service of grade-19 and grade-20, 30 officers of Secretariat group of grade-19 and grade-20 and seven officers including five of grade-20 and two officers of grade-19 of FPSC on last day of the meeting.

The meeting will go through the promotion cases of 69 officers of Revenue Division (IRS), 47 officers of Revenue Division (PCS), 21 officers of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, five officers of Aviation Division, five officers of Board of Investment, one officer of Ministry of Commerce and Textile and 12 officers of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.