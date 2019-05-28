Share:

SIALKOT - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two suspected terrorists with explosives during an intelligence-based operation carried out in the graveyard adjacent to Imam Sahib locality here the other night. According to the CTD officials, the CTD team conducted a raid in a local graveyard and arrested two suspected terrorists identified as Abu Bakr and Yousuf. The officials said that the accused belonged to banned militant organisation Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP). They maintained that the terrorists were planning targeting local Shia community on Youm-e-Ali. The CTD arrested both of them; it also recovered explosives from them and defused it. They accused have been put behind bars. Further investigation against them was underway.