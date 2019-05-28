Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Aviation Monday said that a direct flight between Azerbaijan and Pakistan is scheduled to operate soon.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said this during a meeting with Ali Alizada, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, who called on him here, said a press release.

Both sides agreed on developing strong relations in the field of aviation.

The minister said: “Pakistan and Azerbaijan are brotherly countries. Relations between the two countries are warm, cordial, based on trust and respect.” Ali Alizada said that Azerbaijan was keen to enhance ties with Pakistan. Interestingly, Draft Air Services Agreement (ASA) between Pakistan and Azerbaijan was agreed in 1993. On September 30, 2009, an MoU was agreed between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. At present there is no air link between both the countries. Due to paucity of traffic, no airline from either state is operating.

In order to establish an air-link, Turkish Airlines was allowed to operate flights from Istanbul to Lahore/Islamabad through Baku. However, Turkish Airlines is facing low yield.

Another noticeable aspect of this emerging cooperation in aviation sector is the rising number of Pakistani tourists visiting Azerbaijan.

Recent years have witnessed a growing number of Pakistanis going to Azerbaijan for business and leisure purposes.

This trendy city is quite affordable in terms of both living and travel-related costs and offers a sense of safety which Pakistanis find lacking in many countries – particularly Western countries.