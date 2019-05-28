Federal Cabinet meets in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.
It will discuss overall political and economic situation of the country.
The meeting will also be briefed about strategy papers of annual federal budget.
11:30 AM | May 28, 2019
