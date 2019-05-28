Share:

Karachi - Federal Secretary Ministry of Railway and Chairman Pakistan Railway Board Sikandar Sultan Jalal visited Karachi and reviewed the ongoing anti- encroachment drive for revival of KCR under SC directions at Commissioner Office Karachi.

The Federal Secretary Railway while expressing his satisfaction over the progress on the drive said that efforts and steps taken by the commissioner Karachi, DS Railway and all team members are commendable. He said that KCR is a state of the art facility for Karachi people and they would take all out efforts to ensure implementation of the apex court order for its revival.

In this regard all leases issued by the railways, would be examined by deputy superintendent railways and legal action would be taken accordingly. Furthermore other Leases issued by the Board of Revenue, Katchi Abadis and KMC etc would also be examined by respective agencies as per law and policy under the apex court direction.

A high level seven Members committee is being constituted with all stakeholders, Departments and related agencies would finalize their basic homework and legal formalities and will play their individual role to revive the KCR. Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani also briefed the federal secretary on the ongoing operation and requested him to run the “Trial Train on KCR route”.