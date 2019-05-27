Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested 4 gamblers besides recovering Rs34,000 cash stake money, mobile phones and other items from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid at Tanki Ground and held four gamblers namely Abid, Nadeem, Zawara and Yameen allegedly involved in betting while playing cards and recovered Rs 34,000 cash stake money and mobile phones from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.