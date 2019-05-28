Share:

BRUSSELS - Here’s a brief look at the results of the European Parliament elections, country by country:

Germany: Chancellor Angela Merkel’s middle-of-the-road governing coalition lost significant ground , while the Greens surged and the far right made modest gains.

France: The far right handed a humbling defeat to pro-EU President Emmanuel Macron. UK : Britain’s two long-dominant parties took a hammering while a new anti-EU party won the biggest share and smaller pro-Europe parties surged.

Italy: Interior Minister Matteo Salvini’s far-right party won the Italian vote, more than quadrupling its representation. Spain: The governing Socialists won. Three Catalan separatist leaders were elected but will have trouble taking their seats because one is in jail and two are fugitives.

Poland: The right-wing ruling party emerged as the big winner .

Romania: The main party in the governing national coalition lost ground.

The Netherlands: The center-left pulled off a surprise victory, while Geert Wilders’ right-wing populists lost all four of their seats.

Belgium: An extreme right, anti-immigrant party made a massive surge in Dutch-speaking Flanders, while the Greens made fresh inroads in francophone Wallonia and Brussels. Czech Republic: The governing centrists gained ground despite their leader, Prime Minister Andrej Babis, facing fraud charges involving the use of EU funds.

Greece: The ruling left-wing party fared so poorly that the prime minister called new national elections . The opposition conservatives did best, while the extreme-right Golden Dawn lost support. Hungary: Populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party continued its domination.

Portugal: Participation plummeted to a historic low, and the governing Socialists won comfortably.

Sweden: The ruling Social Democrats held onto their majority despite gains by a nationalist party.

Australia: Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s center-right party recorded a big win, but he was ousted Monday following the collapse of his scandal-tainted coalition.

Bulgaria: The ruling center-right did best. Denmark: A euroskeptic, anti-immigration party slumped, and the pro-EU governing Liberals benefited.

Finland: The environmentalist Green League made the biggest gains, while the populist euroskeptics held their ground. Slovakia: The country with the lowest turnout — 22.7% — delivered victory to a new pro-EU coalition linked to the president-elect.

Croatia: Governing conservatives won the most votes, while a far-right group finished third.

Ireland: Ireland is still counting its votes. Lithuania: Former NBA star Sarunas Marciulionis won a seat for the ruling party.

Latvia: Parties linked to the country’s Russian-speaking minority won nearly half the seats. Slovenia: An anti-immigrant group won with more than a quarter of all votes, but moderate groups from the ruling coalition together got more than a third. Cyprus: The ethnically divided island elected a Turkish Cypriot for the first time.

Estonia: The center-right opposition won the elections, while anti-immigrant euroskeptics won a seat for the first time.

Luxembourg: The party of outgoing European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker lost one of its three seats.

Malta: The governing Labor Party won most seats.