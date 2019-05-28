Share:

LAHORE - Martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) was observed with traditional zeal and fervour amid elaborate security arrangements on Monday.

Majalis, conferences and Tazia Alam processions were taken out in various cities, including Lahore, to highlight personality and achievements of Hazrat Ali (RA).

In Lahore, Tazia Alam procession was taken out from historical Mubarak Haveli inside Mochi Gate early in the morning. The procession culminated at Karbala Gamay Shah before Iftar after passing through its traditional route of Imambargah Ghulam Ali Shah, Chowk Nawab Sahib, Lal Khoo, Fazal Haveli, Takia Nathay Shah, Koocha Shian, Chuhatta Mufti Baqar, Old Kotwali, Kashmiri Bazaar, Dabbi Bazaar, Sunehri Masjid, Paniwala Talab, Chowk Nogaza, Chowk Tarannum Cinema, Chowk Tibbi, Baazar Hakeeman, Chowk Novelty, Mohalla Jogian, Unchi Masjid and Bhaati Gate. The participants had Iftar at Karbala Gamay Shah after the culmination of the procession. Majlis Wahdatul Muslimin (MWM) secretary general Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri addressed the participants at Karbala Gamay Shah.

Volunteers and doctors with ambulances were accompanying the procession to provide first aid to the mourners at the spot and also shift to hospitals those needed further treatment.

Law enforcement agencies sealed the entire route. The participants were allowed entry after passing through walk-through gates and body search with metal detectors. More than four thousands policemen and large number of reserved police personnel were deployed along the route and other sensitive places. Pillion riding was banned while mobile phone service was also suspended in specific areas. All major roads leading to the route of the procession were also closed down. Trained shooters were deployed at rooftops of the buildings along the route. Special control rooms were established at different points to monitor the situation, both manually and through close circuit cameras installed at sensitive points.

Speakers at different seminars and conferences held at various imambargahs highlighted personality of Hazrat Ali (RA) and his contributions for the cause of Islam. The proceedings began with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by Nohas and description of invaluable services rendered by Hazrat Ali (RA) for the cause of Islam, and an account of the events which lead to his martyrdom.

Mahafil were arranged at Jamia Al-Muntazir Model Town, Imambargah Mubarak Begum Bhaati Gate, Kirshan Nagar, Lytton Road, Iqbal Town Wahdat Road and others. Various religious organizations held meetings to commemorate the personality and achievements of the fourth Khalifah and urged the Muslims to follow his footsteps to regain the lost grandeur of the Ummah.