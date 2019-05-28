Share:

LAHORE : Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Monday paid a surprise visit to Karbala Gamay Shah to review security arrangements for central processions on Youm-e-Ali (RA) and gave directions to officers and officials on duty.

On this occasion, Lahore DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, CTO Liaqat Ali Malik and SSP Investigation Zeeshan Asghar briefed the IG about security arrangements for protection of citizens and traffic management.

They said that all available resources are being utilized for security of central processions and three-layered security is being provided to processions as per defined in SOP.

The IG directed the officers on duty that no one should leave duty until the last mourner leaves the place. He directed that all citizens should be allowed to enter the procession after checking through metal detectors and walk through gates.