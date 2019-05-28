Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court on Monday sought replies from Pashtoon Tahaffuz Movement leaders, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Defence, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in a petition filed against anti-State and anti-Army rhetoric.

A single Bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition seeking ban on PTM as the same has neither been registered as a political party nor any as a corporate body and just operating an association of persons.

The IHC Bench issued notices to PTM leaders Manzoor Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Defence, PEMRA and PTA directing them to submit their replies in this connection.